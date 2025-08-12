Ari Lennox Plans to Detail J. Cole Dreamville Split, Doubles Down on 'Martin' Debate

... But First, This 'Martin' Debate Is Over

Ari Lennox says she's ready to give the full play-by-play about her defection from J. Cole's Dreamville Records -- now that she's finished with the "Martin" debate!!!

The R&B singer thinks the internet is absolutely insane for making her criticism go viral after she openly ranted about Martin Lawrence and Tichina Arnold's characters' interactions from the hit '90s series "Martin."

Ari says from her POV as a dark-skinned woman, she took all of Martin's jokes personally ... however, the internet largely disagreed with her observations and accused Ari of projecting her own insecurities onto a slapstick TV show.

Despite the backlash, Ari says she's still popping with over 2 million Spotify monthly listeners and is looking forward to her upcoming "Vacancy" album.

The album won't be happening on J. Cole's label after the two parted ways in April, and Ari hints there are plenty of details to uncover.

Ari's former labelmate J.I.D. just revealed Cole sold Dreamville to UMG ... it'll be interesting to see if she was privy to getting a cut!!!

