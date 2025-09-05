Brandon T. Jackson Defends Druski NASCAR Skit, Compares to 'Tropic Thunder'

Play video content TMZ.com

Druski's viral NASCAR skit sparked a good ol' fashioned down-home racial debate across America -- totally the type of comedy the world needs, says Brandon T. Jackson.

Play video content X / @druski

Movie buffs remember Brandon's portrayal in the 2008 Ben Stiller-directed comedy blockbuster "Tropic Thunder" as "Alpa Chino" ... the rapper stranded in the jungle who told Robert Downey Jr.'s character -- who was in blackface -- his hijinks weren't appreciated.

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Brandon following the Druski firestorm, and he says canceling Druski would be like canceling RDJ's unforgettable performance in "Tropic Thunder" ... no dice!!!

RDJ stayed in "Black-man" character even when the cameras weren't rolling, according to Brandon, and he may have done the same ... he's patented and selling Alpa Chino's "Booty Sweat" energy drink from the film.

Brandon says there's a fine line between comedy and crassness and Druski toed that line just right, no different than The Wayans Brothers' iconic "White Chicks" films and Dave Chappelle's "Chuck Taylor" character.

From Brandon's POV, Druski is on pace to match the legacy of comedic greats such as Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, and Seth Rogen.