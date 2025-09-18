'Love & Hip Hop' Stars' Son Cleared by Cops in T-Hood Shooting, D.A. Decision Next

The T-Hood fatal shooting case is wrapping up on the police end, because cops believe the gunman acted in self-defense ... but he's not out of the woods yet because prosecutors could still charge him, TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

First, a little refresher ... Tevin Hood, AKA T-Hood, was shot and killed by Ky Frost, the son of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars Kirk Frost and Rasheeda Frost, during an altercation at a residence in Gwinnett County, Georgia in August.

After weeks of investigating, the Gwinnett County PD has concluded its probe and is finalizing its report to be sent to the D.A., who will make the final call on whether to charge Ky.

But, if you ask the police ... Ky should not face any charges because he acted in self-defense.

According to a police spokesperson ... Tevin was the primary aggressor that night, which kicked off with him starting a fight with Ky and pulling out a firearm.

Ky allegedly brandished his own gun but was quicker on the draw and fatally shot Tevin.

Play video content TMZ.com

The police spokesman said Tevin had also been the aggressor in a previous domestic violence incident with his girlfriend, Ky's sister.