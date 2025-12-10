Slain Grammy-Nominated Opera Singer's Son Accused of Violence Toward Family

The son of slain Grammy-nominated opera singer Jubilant Sykes was allegedly violent toward his family years before cops arrested him in connection to the stabbing death of his father ... according to a restraining order petition.

Here's the deal ... a woman named Sarah Bennett filed for a restraining order against Micah Sykes for herself and several of her friends in 2017 -- alleging he tried to break into her friend's father's home.

In the documents, Bennett says she and Micah used to go to the same church ... and she claims he was relentlessly pursuing her -- saying she was his true love, and they were meant to be together. Bennett also claims Sykes sent her multiple texts and other direct messages

Sarah says her friend Jason Lee stepped in to defend her in person on at least one occasion ... and, eventually, she says Lee went to a meeting with Micah to explain to him Sarah wasn't interested -- which allegedly ended with Lee having to lock himself in his car to get away from an enraged Micah. Weeks after this encounter, Bennett claims Micah went to Jason's father Philip's home and attempted to break down the door.

Bennett also alleges the following in the document: "Again, Micah is unstable, and he has been violent with his own family. If he is able to hurt his own family members, how much more towards people who aren't related to him?"

While this restraining order's more than 8 years old, it'll certainly raise some eyebrows in light of Micah's father's recent death ... the 31-year-old was arrested Monday night on suspicion of Jubilant's murder.

As we told you ... cops were responding to a call about an "assault in progress" Monday night at Jubilant's Santa Monica home ... where cops say they found Sykes with "critical injuries consistent with a stabbing" before he died at the scene.

Micah was arrested and booked L.A. County jail for suspicion of murder. He's being held on $2 million bail.

Jubilant was 71.