Jason Lee Cleared in 'Wild 'n Out' City of Stockton Investigation

Jason Lee was accused of both abusing his power as Vice Mayor and misusing $50,000 from the City of Stockton’s risk fund for a "Wild 'n Out" event last year ... but a thorough investigation has cleared his name!!!

California's Stockton City Council posted legal docs at the top of the month that they -- and the law office of Hanson Bridgett LLC -- held two hearings in August and December 2025 to determine if Lee was guilty of any financial violations, or even should have recused himself in deciding to push the event forward.

The investigation noted the event announcement carried the connotation it was to tout Lee's celebrity ... but it was ruled that his interests aligned with the city's well-being.

Lee and another councilmember, Michele Padilla, were investigated, and it was determined by the committee that they acted within their power.



The committee’s report did say the upstanding thing for Lee to HAVE done was to recuse himself once the stove got hot ... but the "Hollywood Unlocked" boss maintained his position ... and lo and behold, was vindicated!!!

Lee was using his "Wild 'n Out" connections to boost Stockton's economic power, but the investigation ended up costing the city $50,230 🥴.