Delonte West Arrested Again on Robbery, Assault Charges

Delonte West has found himself in trouble with the law again -- the former NBA star was arrested last month in Virginia after he allegedly robbed an individual -- TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement tells us they received a call from a person who reported getting robbed and assaulted in the 5900 block of Richmond Highway in Belle Haven ... and claimed the culprit ran off on them.

When cops arrived on the scene, they learned the individual in question didn't get far. The caller pointed out the man across the street as the one they were looking for. It turned out to be West, whom officials in the area have unfortunately become familiar with over the years.

We're told he was taken into custody without further incident, and he posted a $1,000 bond. They say the total amount taken from the victim was around $23.

He's due back in court in March. We reached out to his lawyer for comment ... but have not heard back.

As we've previously reported ... West is no stranger to cops in Virginia. In November, he was arrested after being found unconscious. When cops offered to take him to the hospital, he refused, so they opted to arrest him for his own safety ... as they said he was very intoxicated.