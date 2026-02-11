Keion White Shares Update After Being Shot, Silent on Lil Baby Report

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White is breaking his silence after he was shot in the ankle ... but the third-year pro made no comment on the reports that the incident came following an argument with Lil Baby.

White took to his Instagram Tuesday night to thank everyone who reached out to him after the Bay Area incident ... and shared visual evidence that he's in good spirits, despite needing surgery.

"For those who know me, y'all know this won't stop me from spreading peace and joy to the world," White said. "Full steam ahead. I'm in great spirits and ready to make the most of this offseason."

While he seems to be staying positive, he chose to breeze past the reporting on Tuesday that he had gotten into an argument with the Grammy-winning rapper and his friends at a private event White was hosting.

As we reported ... an outlet in San Francisco says the police report has more details on what led to the shooting.

A witness told police they saw a verbal argument between the two sides and went to get help from bar staff before hearing two shots ring out. When the witness returned, they found White shot in the ankle.

Cops arrived on scene shortly after 4 AM, but when they made contact with White, he was reportedly uncooperative.

The outlet stated investigators retrieved footage from surveillance cameras at the scene and found an abandoned cell phone. They also found a 9mm and a .45-caliber casing near the scene.