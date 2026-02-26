Benzino Hospitalized, Claims Ex Althea Eaton Tried Taking Their Son

Benzino was hospitalized in Georgia this week, after allegedly being hit by a car during an altercation with his ex-fiancée, Althea Eaton ... who he claims tried to kidnap their son after school -- but Althea tells us it's all BS.

The former "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star tells TMZ ... Althea showed up at his home Wednesday afternoon with her friend, Crime Mob rapper Diamond ... and he claims they tried to snatch Zino -- his son with Althea -- when the boy got off the bus.

Benzino says Diamond was driving, and as she and Althea drove off, he says he was side-swiped ... knocking him to the ground. He says police eventually pulled them over, and Child Protective Services retrieved Zino and returned him to Benzino.

Benzino tells us cops were actually the ones who called for an ambulance, and he was transported to a hospital. He says he hit his arm and head on the car ... and his back is all messed up.

Althea tells us a whole other story … "This is a father who is keeping a child from his mother. He’s trying to make a mockery of this situation, but this is my livelihood. I haven't seen my son in months, so I wanted to do a wellness check to lay eyes on my child."

She claims he's added to her stress, and hasn't tried to contact her since he was hospitalized ... and she alleges Benzino is faking his injuries.

She adds ... "but based on what happened, I feel like I need to go get my child."

