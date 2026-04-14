Rapper Swae Lee's Secret Settlement With Alleged Baby Mama Revealed

Rapper Swae Lee worked out a deal with a woman who claimed he was the father of her 3-year-old child ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Swae informed a Florida judge a confidential agreement was reached and all matters have been resolved. He said he neither admitted nor denied the allegations in her original complaint.

In 2023, Marla Naranjo filed court docs against Swae Lee seeking to establish the rapper is the biological father of her 3-year old son, Karter Naranjo.

Marla claimed Swae had not “been involved in the child’s life at all.”

She said Swae was “unable to provide a stable environment” due to his extensive travel for work. She alleged the rapper had a “history of misconduct, which will be addressed at a later time.”

Marla sought primary custody of the child and said their kid is “entitled to a share” of Swae’s fortune and was asking for monthly child support.

The case has had no significant movement since Swae referenced the confidential settlement back in August 2025.