NBA Star Miles Bridges Showdown With Ex Erupts Over Cyberstalking Claims

NBA star Miles Bridges' ex-girlfriend Mychelle Johnson denied she showed up at one of his games with the intention to mess with his car -- days after being hit with a temporary restraining order, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the Charlotte Hornets star's ex scoffed at his claims that she abandoned their kids with a nanny to drive out to his game.

She admitted she attended his game on March 21, 2026, on Miles' birthday, because a friend of hers had an extra ticket.

She said Miles' current girlfriend’s brother approached her and started to film her ... which led to her leaving quickly.

Mychelle claims her friend got the ticket from a player on the opposing team ... but she didn’t want to tell Miles because "he does not like her getting involved with other men."

Mychelle also denied she committed cyberstalking against Miles or his team.

As TMZ first reported, Miles was granted a temporary restraining order against Mychelle earlier this month.

In his petition, Miles claimed that his ex abandoned their kids with a nanny and drove to his NBA game to try to mess with his car tires. He also claimed she catfished his lawyer, pretending to be a woman pregnant with his baby.

Miles asked for protection, claiming his ex was on a “deliberate campaign of terror” against him, who would “stop at nothing to pursue her vendetta."