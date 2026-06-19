Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino 'Look-Alikes' Run Down Hollywood Boulevard in Underwear, Video

Play video content Video: Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino 'Look-Alikes' Run Down Hollywood Boulevard in Underwear TMZ.com

Bobby Lee & Andrew Santino have a new game show out now ... just ask the group of half-naked dudes they sent running down the street to promote it!

Ya never know what you might see on Hollywood Boulevard, and that proved true on Friday when a group of 40 guys in just their underwear ran down the block with "Bad Game Show" written on their bare chests.

Half the group dressed like Santino -- red head wigs primed and ready -- while the other were supposed to resemble Bobby Lee ... though it honestly looks more like the two comedians found 40 randos on the street and convinced them to strip down.

It's a pretty entertaining exercise regimen ... with the crew pulling out their dance moves when pulling up at stoplights.

"Bad Game Show" is Santino and Lee's new project, which will drop celebrities into a chaotic scene filled with trivia, crazy challenges, and unexpected guests. The show comes after the success of Santino and Lee's popular podcast, "Bad Friends."

The first episode is out now ... and pits Bert Kreischer against Eric André.