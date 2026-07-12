Ice-T Reveals He Will Be in Every Episode of 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 28

Play video content Video: Ice T Podcast TMZ.com

Ice-T's heating his TV career back up ... because after a part-time role on season 27 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," he promises fans will see him in every episode of season 28.

The legendary rapper and actor stopped by for a long convo with Towanda Robinson on "The TMZ Podcast" ... and our team had to ask him about Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola -- the character he's played on the show since the show's second season way back in 2000.

Ice-T explains he was a part-time performer last year because producers needed some extra cash to bring Kelli Giddish's character Amanda Rollins back to the program ... a decision he says didn't upset him one bit.

He says he understood where management was coming from, especially because everyone wanted Kelli to come back ... and it actually freed him up to make beaucoup bucks with all the extra time he had.

Play video content Video: Ice T talking about Coco TMZ.com

That said, Ice-T says he's full back for the new outing ... so fans should tune in every week to see him, Mariska Hargitay, and co. catch some of New York City's worst criminals.