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Ice-T Reveals He Will Be in Every Episode of 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 28

Ice-T I'm Fully Back on 'SVU' ... After Part-Time Role in Season 27

By TMZ Staff
Published
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ICE'S TEA
Video: Ice T Podcast
TMZ.com

Ice-T's heating his TV career back up ... because after a part-time role on season 27 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," he promises fans will see him in every episode of season 28.

The legendary rapper and actor stopped by for a long convo with Towanda Robinson on "The TMZ Podcast" ... and our team had to ask him about Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola -- the character he's played on the show since the show's second season way back in 2000.

Ice-T Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Ice-T Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Ice-T explains he was a part-time performer last year because producers needed some extra cash to bring Kelli Giddish's character Amanda Rollins back to the program ... a decision he says didn't upset him one bit.

He says he understood where management was coming from, especially because everyone wanted Kelli to come back ... and it actually freed him up to make beaucoup bucks with all the extra time he had.

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THE 'T' ON COCO
Video: Ice T talking about Coco
TMZ.com

That said, Ice-T says he's full back for the new outing ... so fans should tune in every week to see him, Mariska Hargitay, and co. catch some of New York City's worst criminals.

We also chatted with Ice about his wife Coco Austin's social media presence and his new venture, OG Network ... head on over to wherever you get your podcasts to hear all about it!

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