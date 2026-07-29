Le'Veon Bell Celebrates Jail Release, 'We F***in' Free!'

Le'Veon Bell is finally outta the slammer after getting arrested for missed child support payments last week ... and he's vowing to never return.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star went to social media to share a "first day out" video as he walked out of the Kent County Correctional Facility in Michigan on Wednesday ... and he was quite pleased.

"We f***in' free!!" the 34-year-old said in the clip. "We out!!"

"Let's f***ing go. Aye, I ain't never coming back to Kent County. Kent County, I'm done with y'all. Y'all never see me ever again EVER again in your life. I promise you won't."

Bell had been locked up since July 19 ... after he was tracked down at an autograph signing in Canton, Ohio. He spent more than a week in the Stark County Jail as he awaited extradition to Michigan, where the Attorney General has his child support case.

As we previously reported, Bell allegedly owes more than $50,000 in payments ... and his attorney told us they're working on getting them changed to reflect his current income, not his hefty NFL salary.