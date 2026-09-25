Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Natalie Harp During Monologue

Play video content Video: Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Natalie Harp in Late-Night Bit ABC

Jimmy Kimmel's taking aim at President Donald Trump's relationship with his assistant ... bringing in his own "assistant" who bears a striking resemblance to Natalie Harp.

The comedian was delivering his monologue Thursday night when a woman in a red dress, carrying a satchel and golf clubs, sprinted onto the stage to help him with whatever he needed.

Jimmy calls her his "assistant Natalie" ... no last name -- and she replies by calling him her "guardian" and "protector."

The next couple minutes feature a very clingy Natalie squirting hand sanitizer all over the comedian, asking him if there are any "truths" he'd like to post ... and even sitting right down on the stage when Jimmy asks her to take a seat.

Eventually, Jimmy has his longtime sidekick Guillermo wrestle Natalie out of the studio ... while she flails, screams, and throws Skittles at him.

The actor on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is clearly a caricature of Natalie Harp ... as you know, the aide landed in headlines last month after Senator Jon Ossoff roasted Trump for apparently wanting to spend more time with her than working on policy for average Americans.

Letters Natalie apparently wrote to the president -- in which she said he's "all that matters" to her -- drew more criticism.

Most recently, reports surfaced claiming she played a major role in getting several news agencies -- including CNN and Politico -- booted from the White House, though a federal judge overturned the decision.