Mia Goth Files to Divorce Shia LaBeouf

Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after their high-profile separation last year.

The actress filed the documents late Tuesday night, citing the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She lists the date of separation as July 28, 2025.

Mia is asking for primary legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Isabel. She's also requesting to terminate the court's ability to award either her or Shia spousal support.

This divorce petition won't come as a shock to many people who follow the couple's relationship... we reported way back in February that the two have been estranged for a long time.