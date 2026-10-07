Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mia Goth Files to Divorce Shia LaBeouf

Mia Goth Files to Divorce Shia LaBeouf

By TMZ Staff
Published
Shia LaBeouf Mia Goth Getty 1
Getty

Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after their high-profile separation last year.

The actress filed the documents late Tuesday night, citing the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She lists the date of separation as July 28, 2025.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

Mia is asking for primary legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Isabel. She's also requesting to terminate the court's ability to award either her or Shia spousal support.

This divorce petition won't come as a shock to many people who follow the couple's relationship... we reported way back in February that the two have been estranged for a long time.

Story developing ...