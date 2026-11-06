Antonio Brown Strikes Plea Deal, Dodges Prison In Attempted Murder Case

Antonio Brown won't be spending any (more) time behind bars ... the ex-NFL star pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a lesser charge, in his attempted murder case, and walked away with probation.

A year and a half after the chaotic incident went down, some of it captured on camera, the super serious charge is finally behind AB.

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The 38-year-old former All-Pro pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm and was sentenced to three years' probation by Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez.

There are other strings attached. Brown has to go through a psych evaluation and counseling. He's also NOT allowed to have any guns.

As part of the agreement, AB won't have an official criminal conviction on his record, and he can ask to end probation early once he's halfway through, as long as he plays by the rules.

Needless to say, it was a great deal for Brown, who was looking at up to 30 years in prison. His attorney Mark Eiglarsh said it was "an offer he just couldn't refuse."

Of course, the episode dates back to May 2025, when Brown got into it with former friend turned foe Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu outside an Adin Ross boxing event in Miami.

AB claimed he was simply defending himself ... and that's why he pulled a gun, which was seen on video.

After the incident, Antonio bolted to Dubai ... before being extradited back to the U.S. in November 2025 to face charges.

Play video content Video: Antonio Brown Accuser Zul-Qarnain Nantambu Says He Forgives Him TMZSports.com

Despite all the drama, even the victim wants to move on, telling TMZ Sports back in September that he supported the plea deal, as did his attorney.

Brown hasn't played in the NFL since January 2022, when he famously stripped off his jersey and pads and paraded off the field mid-game against the Jets.