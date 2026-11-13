Malik Beasley Hawking Autographed Jerseys on TikTok Live Before Guilty Plea

Play video content Video: Malik Beasley Sells Autographed Jerseys on TikTok Live Before Guilty Plea

Malik Beasley is trying to make a few extra bucks before he pleads guilty in his federal sports gambling case ... selling signed jerseys on social media for $200.

The former NBA star jumped on TikTok Live to hawk his wares ... offering jerseys from basically every era of his NBA career, signed -- with a personalized message -- in exchange for cold, hard cash.

Check out the clip ... Malik says he's signing all of the jerseys and writing people's individual names on them before shipping them out -- he just needs the money first.

He is hesitant to part with one piece of merch, a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey, saying it's for him, and he'll need it. Unclear why he's especially attached to the T-Wolves jersey, though he seems to have Denver Nuggets gear in spades.

In case you missed it ... Malik has agreed to plead guilty in federal court next month. It's unclear exactly what he will plead to, though he was previously indicted on charges of sports bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.