Patricia Arquette Says David's Wrestling Career Scares Her, But He Loves It!

Every time David Arquette launches off the top rope, his family cringes inside ... 'cause the actor-turned-wrestler's sister tells TMZ Sports his new career scares the hell outta her!!

We spoke with Golden Globe-winner Patricia Arquette about David's new, more bloody career as a pro wrestler ... and she says he's got her full support ... even if she's too scared to watch him perform.

"It scares me a little bit. We're all scared as a family," Patricia says. "But also, I know this is David's life and David is an eccentric, wonderful, incredible person and it's his path."

Patricia says she's most worried about David getting hurt ... and rightfully so. Have you SEEN what he does in the ring?!?

As we've previously reported, Arquette has been on a mission to get respect as a real deal wrestler -- after participating in one of the worst storylines EVER back in the WCW days.

Arquette won the WCW heavyweight title back in April 2000 as part of a promotion for his movie, "Ready 2 Rumble" ... a stunt that's been panned as the lowest moment in pro wrestling history.

But, David has been laser-focused on redemption and even went to Mexico to train with luchadores to prove he can hang with the big boys.

His comeback has been nothing short of impressive -- he's executed crazy aerial maneuvers, bulked up ... and even sacrificed his body in a death match.

The 47-year-old was hospitalized and got stitches -- but returned to the ring a short time later.

We just saw Arquette a few weeks ago and he made it clear he ain't slowing down any time soon.