Gervonta Davis Arrest Warrant Issued Over Alleged Assault

Gervonta Davis Warrant Issued Alleged Assault at Fancy Mall

Boxing star Gervonta Davis is a wanted man in Virginia ... cops tell TMZ Sports they've issued a warrant for his arrest over allegations he assaulted a man at a high-end mall.

We broke the story ... Davis -- Floyd Mayweather's top protege -- was at a fancy shopping mall in Virginia on February 17 when he got into it with another man at an ATM machine.

Cops say Davis assaulted the guy ... and when officers arrived at the scene to investigate -- Davis "directed derogatory and offensive language at the officers in a public setting."

In fact, one witness tells us he watched Gervonta shove one of the officers while screaming obscenities ... while his friends were desperately trying to restrain him.

After an investigation, cops tell us they've issued a warrant for Davis' arrest on one misdemeanor count of assault.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 1 year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Per a Fairfax County Police Department spokesperson ... multiple attempts to reach Gervonta to inform him of his warrant have been unsuccessful.

In other words, if you're reading this, Gervonta -- CALL THE POLICE!!

Davis is 21-0 as a pro fighter -- and is already a 2-time super featherweight world champ. Mayweather recently told TMZ Sports he's got big plans for Davis as a fighter ... with a potential superfight on the horizon with rising star Ryan Garcia.