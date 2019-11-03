Kanye West and Sunday Service Didn't Charge $55 for 'Fyre Fest' Brunch

Exclusive TMZ.com

Kanye West and his Sunday Service team were wrongly accused of charging $55 for a lousy brunch plate ... and now the catering company behind it is taking responsibility.

Kanye and crew performed in Baton Rouge Friday night at the annual "Brunchella" fundraising event at Bethany Church. Guests were charged $55 per plate ... and one documented their meal on social media -- showing pancakes, sausage and a couple slices of bacon -- the post quickly spread, with many comparing it to the meal served at Fyre Festival.

Kanye and team came under fire ... with people accusing him of being the one who was charging for the subpar meal. However, we're told it was quite the opposite ... in fact, Kanye didn't receive any money to perform Friday and covered all travel costs for his choir as well.

The catering company behind the meal, Lauryn's Fine Catering, tells us, "The catering company acknowledges it did not provide adequate food for ONE attendee and a social media post went viral."

They continue, "Kanye West and the Sunday Service collective should be disassociated with such claims surrounding the food at the event."