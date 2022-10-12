Kanye West’s Bank JP Morgan Chase Cuts Ties with Yeezy Brand

Kanye West is gonna need to find a new bank to house his multibillion Yeezy brand 'cause he got the boot from the bank that stored all his cash.

Candace Owens — the controversial conservative figure who sported a “White Lives Matter” shirt with Ye — took to Twitter Wednesday to share what she calls an official notice from JPMorgan Chase Bank ... saying they’re cutting ties with Ye.

She wrote, "I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank."

The letter itself suggests the decision was a done deal, and that Kanye would have until exactly November 21 to transfer his business to another bank.

Of course, this all comes as Kanye is in some pretty hot water. You'll recall, he's come under fire for recent anti-Semitic remarks ... amongst other comments he's said in interviews and on social media.

As you know, he's also gotten a ton of backlash for the 'White Lives Matter' shirt he's worn to both his Yeezy Show and his daughter’s basketball game. Despite that, Candace Owens seems to be one of the few people to jump on that train and defend Kanye.