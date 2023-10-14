Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Staying Together At His Home

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making every minute count before she jets off to Argentina November 9 for her 'Eras' tour because they spent the night together Friday at his home.

Taylor's security cars were parked outside Travis' mansion, keeping a watchful eye out for gawkers and trespassers.

As you know, Taylor was cheering her BF on Thursday night, and it's the third game she's attended. She was hanging with Travis' mom and dad, along with Brittany Mahomes.

You gotta know there's something fairly serious going on. Taylor flew from NYC to L.A. Wednesday to attend the world premiere of her movie at The Grove, and then booked it for Kansas City the next day to show up at the game that night.