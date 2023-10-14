Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Staying Together At His Home

Taylor and Travis Park It Here, Taylor!!! A Little Overnight Fun

10/14/2023 6:51 AM PT
taylor swift travis kelce
Getty/Backgrid Composite

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making every minute count before she jets off to Argentina November 9 for her 'Eras' tour because they spent the night together Friday at his home.

taylor swift security cars
Backgrid

Taylor's security cars were parked outside Travis' mansion, keeping a watchful eye out for gawkers and trespassers.

taylor swift donna kelce
Getty

As you know, Taylor was cheering her BF on Thursday night, and it's the third game she's attended. She was hanging with Travis' mom and dad, along with Brittany Mahomes.

taylor swift
Getty

You gotta know there's something fairly serious going on. Taylor flew from NYC to L.A. Wednesday to attend the world premiere of her movie at The Grove, and then booked it for Kansas City the next day to show up at the game that night.

taylor swift travis kelce
@paytonsun

It's interesting ... aside from seeing them walk out of the stadium a few weeks and and hop in a convertible, we haven't seen them in the same shot, but there's no doubt ... they're non-Instagram official.

