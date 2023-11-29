Chanel Iman Cries After Getting G-Wagon For Bday From NFL Player Fiancé

Play video content

It wasn't even a milestone birthday, but don't tell Patriots DT Davon Godchaux ... he gifted his fiancée Chanel Iman with a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon for her upcoming 33rd birthday, and it literally brought the model to tears!

The 7-year NFL pro shocked Iman with the 4-wheeled gift on Tuesday -- three days before her actual birthday (December 1) -- and shared the surprise on his Instagram story.

You can see the bright blue whip, which starts around $140k, sitting in the driveway with a massive red bow on the hood ... as the Victoria's Secret Angel stood next to the Benz, smiling ear to ear.

"Thank you so much, honey!" Iman yelled. "This is the best gift ever! I love you!"

Chanel was super excited ... there was even dancing and some (very happy) screaming.

"She was crying lol," Godchaux said in the caption. "Big baby!"

Making the whole scene even sweeter ... the couple's little newborn daughter got to witness mom and dad's joy from the baby stroller.

"Happy early birthday to you baby! Thank you for always holding it down," Godchaux said.

"Real ones do real things."

Godchaux -- who signed an extension with the Pats last year -- and Iman went public with their relationship in 2022 ... before revealing they were having a baby in May.

"I never thought I would be getting down on one knee," Godchaux said in May, "but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life!"