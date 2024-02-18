Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Travis Kelce Out in Kansas City While Taylor Swift Tours Australia

Travis Kelce Hanging Out Stateside ... While Taylor Tours Australia

2/18/2024 4:07 PM PT
bearded travis kelce taylor swift main
Getty Composite

Travis Kelce's got a ton of free time until next year's NFL season starts ... but, he's still hanging around K.C. instead of jetting off to see his lady love down undah.

The three-time Super Bowl champ was photographed by Daily Mail hitting up one of his fav restaurants in Kansas City with a to-go bag in hand ... Taylor Swift was not by his side obviously since she's down in Australia on tour.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce -- Kissing After Super Bowl LVIII Win
Launch Gallery
Super Kiss Launch Gallery
Getty

Travis looks relaxed in the DM pics ... having a grand ol' time while hanging out with a pal in the hot Missouri sun -- which might be surprising to fans who thought he'd be down in Australia already.

TK did a bunch of press leading up to the Super Bowl BTW ... including one interview where he said he would love to experience "Down Under" -- so him not already being down there's definitely raising some eyebrows.

Taylor Swift Performing in Melbourne
Launch Gallery
PERFORMING IN AUSTRALIA Launch Gallery
Getty

Remember ... Swift performed a string of shows in Melbourne this past weekend -- including one right on the heels of the death of a fan who was headed to see her.

Storytime With Swift
X / @rwylnich

It's been an emotional weekend to say the least -- Taylor also opened up about feeling "lonely" during the pandemic ... which some people are seeing as a pretty clear shot at her ex Joe Alwyn.

Fans Flee During Shooting At Super Bowl Parade
Launch Gallery
Fans Fleeing The Shooting Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, Travis has been on his own emotional rollercoaster recently. The high of winning the Super Bowl was followed almost immediately by the tragic shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.

Both Taylor and Travis have donated thousands in the aftermath of the shooting ... so, clearly the tragedy is still weighing on both of their minds.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
Launch Gallery
Taylor And Travis Together Launch Gallery
Getty/Twitter/TMZ/Instagram

Don't worry too much Swifties ... 'cause Taylor's got a few more shows in Australia next weekend, moving on from Melbourne to Sydney. So, Travis has plenty of time to meet up with T-Swift.

Kansas City Magic
The CW / Inside The NFL

Swift's also got dates in Singapore in March ... chance for a romantic Southeast Asia vacation perhaps???

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later