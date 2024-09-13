Andrew Wiggins' Father, Ex-NBA Player Mitchell Wiggins, Dead At 64

Ex-NBA player Mitchell Wiggins -- the father of Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins -- has died, his family announced. He was 64 years old.

Details surrounding his passing were not released.

Mitchell was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 23rd overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft. He played in the Windy City for one season before being traded to the Houston Rockets -- where he remained until 1987.

His NBA career was put on pause for the next two years -- the league suspended him and former Rocket Lloyd Lewis after testing positive for cocaine.

Wiggins was reinstated in time for the 1989 season ... which was his last with the Rockets. He then signed with the Philadelphia 76ers -- only after sitting out the 1990 season after refusing to take a physical and drug test for the Sixers.

He averaged 10 points, 1.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game over the course of his career. Wiggins also played professionally overseas.

It was believed Mitchell was the reason why Andrew spent time away from the Warriors last season -- as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported his father was dealing with some sort of medical emergency.