Prosecutors File To Drop Hercy Miller Refrigerator Theft Case

Hercy Miller -- Master P's son -- is one step closer to having his name cleared in his refrigerator theft case ... prosecutors tell TMZ Sports they've filed documents to drop the felony charge he had been facing.

A spokesperson for the Iron County Attorney's Office tells us ... they submitted a motion to dismiss Miller's case in court on Friday afternoon. If a judge ultimately signs off on it, Miller will be in the clear.

A formal ruling on the matter is expected to come down by the end of next week.

As we previously reported, Miller and two of his Southern Utah University men's basketball teammates, Brock Felder and Peter Dadson Jr., have been accused of stealing a pair of fridges from a bookstore on campus in November.

Authorities claim the trio admitted to nabbing them -- although cops say the hoopers told them they had thought the coolers' owners were planning on trashing them.

All three are currently facing one charge of felony theft ... though the Iron County Attorney's Office says motions for dismissal were also filed in Felder and Dadson Jr.'s cases as well.

SUU head coach Rob Jeter -- who's allowed all three players to suit up for the Thunderbirds despite the cases -- said in a statement Friday afternoon he was "pleased" with prosecutors' "quick action" in the case.

"Our players made a mistake taking these items when they thought these items were being trashed," Jeter said. "I want to thank my athletics and university administration for their support during this difficult time. Eyes front. Head high to the finish. Go Thunderbirds."