The Weeknd's Dating History: Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and Simi Khadra

The Weeknd's provided plenty of music for romantic occasions -- "Earned It," anyone? -- and his love life's been as dynamic as his songwriting.

The hitmaker's dating experience has seen him link up with some of the buzziest names in the entertainment world ... both in the short and long runs.

Here's a look at some of the biggest names the songwriter's been connected to over the course of his career.

The Weekend Began Dating Bella Hadid After He Tried To Work With The Model

One of The Weeknd's most high-profile relationships was with supermodel Bella Hadid, who he first met when he asked her to appear in the artwork for his album "Beauty Behind The Madness."

The pair first set off the rumor mill when they were spotted together at the 2015 Coachella festival, and they made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

The Weeknd -- born Abel Tesfaye -- and Hadid remained together for several months, and although they ultimately separated in November 2016, a source told People at the time the two still held "a great deal of love for one another."

The pair went on to reunite -- on strictly professional grounds -- at that year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, during which the singer performed while his ex walked the runway.

A source spoke to E! News and revealed Bella had approached her former partner at a restaurant prior to the event, and the former couple was "really cool with each other."

The Weeknd Had A Whirlwind Romance With Selena Gomez

The Weeknd's love life didn't stop there, as he subsequently started seeing Selena Gomez, whom he had performed alongside during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

While the pair's romance didn't kick off in earnest for another two years, they made sure their fans were well aware of their connection, as they went Instagram official in April 2017.

Play video content

Oh yeah, and in case that wasn't enough proof for their respective fanbases, they decided to lock lips at that year's Met Gala.

The thing is, Hadid was pretty upset by the singer's willingness to move on from their relationship ... and an insider told People at the time the model was "hurt and pissed" by The Weeknd's actions.

The model didn't have to remain upset for too long, though, as the singers went their separate ways in October of 2017.

The split, however, was apparently amicable, and Gomez claimed she remained "best friends" with The Weeknd in an interview with Billboard.

The Weeknd Reunited With Hadid ... For A While

The Weeknd appeared to run right back to Hadid following his split from Gomez, as he was seen leaving her apartment in November 2017 ... after which a source told People that, while they were "not back together," the singer had "never stopped loving" the supermodel.

The pair set off more rumors when they were seen together at the 2018 Coachella festival, and they sent their fans into overdrive when they kissed at that year's Cannes Film Festival.

The Weeknd and Hadid were later spotted in each other's company stepping out on several occasions over the course of 2018 -- but they kept quiet about their romance.

Play video content

The two remained together until August 2019, when they decided to split up for the second time.

Rumors about a potential reconciliation began to swirl after The Weeknd attended Hadid's 23rd birthday party that October ... although our sources told us they had stayed on platonic terms during the event.

The Weeknd Appeared To Move On With A DJ

The singer was next linked to Simi Khadra, and we shared a video of the pair kissing during his 32nd birthday party in Las Vegas.

Play video content TMZ.com

It's also worth noting the DJ, as well as her twin sister Haze, were friends with both Hadid and Gomez ... funny how life works out like that sometimes!

While a source told People The Weeknd was "not in a committed relationship with anyone" at the time, the pair kept tongues wagging, especially after they were pictured together at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The singer also made a reference to having a "girlfriend" -- whom he did not name -- in an interview with the New York Times, and claimed the girlfriend's favorite scene in his film "Hurry Up Tomorrow" was the one where he was hit by a champagne bottle.