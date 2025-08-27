Travis Kelce Remained Tight-Lipped About Taylor Swift Engagement W/ Chiefs Teammates

Travis Kelce apparently didn't even trust some of his own teammates with the news of his engagement to Taylor Swift ... as a second Chiefs player just revealed he was also kept in the dark.

Noah Gray -- who's in tight end meetings daily with Kelce -- told reporters on Wednesday he found out about the proposal just like everyone else ... as he was scrolling through Instagram on Tuesday.

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Gray, though, made it clear he wasn't upset about it all ... explaining he's actually thrilled for his buddy and his future bride.

"I'm extremely happy for them," the 26-year-old said. "I'm not going to get too much more into their personal life but just know that I'm extremely happy for them and I'm sure everybody is. It's a beautiful thing."

Gray is now the second Kansas City player who's said Kelce kept tight-lipped about his bended-knee plans ... as Mike Danna told K.C. media he found out about it all just minutes before Tuesday's practice.

Play video content 8/26/25 Kansas City Chiefs