Braveone Jones Allegedly Shot Two People During Fight Before Trippie Redd Raid

Braveone Jones -- the attempted murder suspect arrested in a dramatic police raid at rapper Trippie Redd's home in South Florida -- allegedly opened fire on two men during a confrontation at a Miami restaurant ... according to an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ.

In the narrative laid out by cops, they say they arrived at the scene on September 15 after getting a call about two people being shot at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Miami. Officers say they found a white cross-body bag covered in blood at the restaurant.

Police say they then spoke to two people who were shot ... and one of them told officers he was at the restaurant watching a football game when his cousin got into a confrontation with Trippie Redd. He says he tried to break up the fight, but was jumped by two unknown men.

The docs say the fight escalated, and the alleged victim says he heard gunshots and was shot in the neck while trying to escape the area.

Officers say they reviewed security camera footage, which they say shows Braveone -- who they say is wearing a white cross-body bag in the video -- and Trippie enter the restaurant.

Camera footage allegedly shows Trippie get into a fight with one of the victims ... and cops say Braveone pulls out a firearm from the bag and begins shooting. Cops allege he shot one person in the back once and another person in the neck. Cops say Trippie and Braveone's group then allegedly fled the restaurant.

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As you know ... cops raided Trippie Redd's home earlier this week and took Braveone into custody. Jones is now facing two attempted murder charges.