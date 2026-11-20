Tom Brady just scored one of the biggest off-the-field wins of his life ... the 7x Super Bowl champ bought a minority stake in Chelsea F.C., one of the biggest soccer clubs on the planet!

It's unclear exactly how big a piece TB12 grabbed of the organization, which is worth a staggering $4.2 BILLION, according to Forbes.

The move comes just weeks after Brady dumped a 3.3% minority stake in Birmingham City, a second-tier English club.

English Football League rules ban people from owning pieces of multiple clubs at the same time. So, Birmingham out, Chelsea in.

It's just the latest post-retirement acquisition for Brady.

He's got a 5% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, owns a piece of the Las Vegas Aces, has an E1 boat racing team, and is co-owner of the L.V. Night Owls pickleball team.