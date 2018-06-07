Hope Solo Wants to Sue After Domestic Violence Case Dropped

Hope Solo Wants to Sue After Dom. Violence Case Dropped

Hope Solo says she's still furious after her domestic violence case was dropped -- claiming the whole ordeal damaged her personal life and career ... and she wants someone to pay.

Solo was arrested back in 2014 and charged with 2 counts of assault after allegedly beating up family members at a home in Kirkland, Washington. Cops said Solo appeared wasted and she went on a tirade, cussing out officers.

The case had been dismissed back in 2015 on procedural grounds, but prosecutors appealed and the decision was reversed.

But now, officials say key witnesses stopped cooperating and prosecutors felt Solo was unlikely to attack a family member again ... so they dropped the case.

Solo has now issued a statement saying, "I always knew this day would come but I never imagined it would take nearly four years."

"Any sense of relief and gratification is matched by frustration and disbelief knowing the great lengths the City of Kirkland and all involved went to in order to further their own interests. "

"The harm caused to me, my family and my career has been immeasurable and I intend to explore any and all legal remedies to hold those with no regard for the truth, fully accountable."

"Despite the negligence and the errant motivations of the prosecution, these four years have been a testament to my personal resolve. I remained focused on creating positive change around things I care most about with people who truly know and support me."