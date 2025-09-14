Salli Richardson, Dondre Whitfield Approve Bronny James Dating Daughter

Play video content TMZSports.com

Bronny James has jumped over the biggest hurdle any man faces in a relationship -- he got his girlfriend's parents' approval ... with Salli Richardson and Dondre Whitfield telling TMZ Sports the Lakers hooper is good one!!

We caught up with the famous Hollywood couple/Parker Whitfield's mom and pops out at LAX this week ... and naturally, had to ask about their kid's romance with LeBron's oldest son.

While the two didn't spill on specifics, one thing's for sure -- they're Bronny fans.

Dondre joked the guard is "maybe" on their good side ... but they both eventually made it clear they're happy with the coupling.

Bronny and Parker went public together back in 2024 when they checked out Team USA basketball at the Summer Olympics in Paris ... and they've been doing well ever since.

In fact, the second-year pro recently wished her a happy birthday ... and was all smiles as the two posed in front of a cake for her 21st trip around the sun.

There's more -- Salli also spent a few moments opening up on her newest project she executive-produced, "Task" ... check out the clip for that.