Patrick Beverley 'Shocked' He Was Booted From Podcast After Handling Legal Issues

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Patrick Beverley is speaking out on his status with Barstool Sports ... saying he was stunned to find out the podcast he helped build moved on without him after he sorted out his November arrest -- but he insists there's no bad blood.

The NBA guard dropped the first episode of his new "Pat Bev Show" on his own YouTube channel Wednesday ... and he kicked things off by addressing the elephant in the room -- why he's not on the "Hoopin' N Hollerin'" podcast, which was previously named after him and cohost Adam Ferrone.

Beverley -- who was forced off the show as he dealt with his legal issues -- said he was ready to get back to work after a grand jury declined to indict him in his assault case ... but as he started to make calls, he was given the runaround.

Eventually, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy told him the folks at the pod wanted to continue with just Rone and ex-NBA player Jason Williams ... and when Bev hit up Rone about it, his cohost claimed he only found out 15 minutes before he did.

"It came as a surprise a little bit, actually shocked a little bit, due to the fact that this show was the 'Pat Bev Pod with Rone' less than six months ago," he said in the video ... noting the success they achieved on YouTube with views and subscribers.

Bev also claimed he didn't hear from anyone on the pod -- including Rone -- during his time away ... which was odd, considering they weren't just coworkers, they were close friends.

But he praised Portnoy for communicating with him throughout the whole ordeal by letting him get his "s*** in order" and stay at Barstool in the background as he dealt with his personal matters.

Bev insisted his side of the story isn't meant as a shot at Barstool -- he just knew he'd be asked about it ... so he wanted his viewers to know what happened.

"Let me get this clear so everybody understands this -- It's no beef, no shade, no anything."

As we previously reported, Beverley was arrested and jailed after he was accused of attacking his 15-year-old sister ... but he maintained his innocence the entire time -- claiming the allegations were bogus.