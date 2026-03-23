Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Haley & Hanna Cavinder Heat Up Vegas Dayclub in Tiny Bikinis

Haley & Hanna Cavinder Rock Tiny Bikinis at Vegas Dayclub ... Bachelor/ette Bash Continues!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Haley And Hanna Cavinder Twins Party It Up At Marquee Day Club In Las Vegas
Launch Gallery
Haley And Hanna Turn Up In Vegas! Launch Gallery

The party's not over for Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson -- the couple's bachelor-bachelorette celebration went to overtime in Vegas, where Haley and her twin, Hanna, turned heads in teeny bikinis at one of the hottest dayclubs in Sin City!

Haley and the Dallas Cowboys tight end got engaged in April 2025 and kicked off their bachelor/ette festivities earlier this month with family and friends, starting with a trip to the Bahamas.

Haley Cavinder Instagram

They've since moved on to Vegas for the grand reopening of the famed Marquee Dayclub ... where the Cavinder twins showed up over the weekend, and stole the spotlight, wearing barely-there swimsuits.

Haley rocked a pearl-detailed yellow two-piece, while Hanna turned up the heat in a zebra-stripped bikini paired with a lace bottom cover-up.

hanna and haley cavinder getty 1
Getty

The twins -- former Miami Hurricanes basketball stars -- were accompanied by Ferguson, his dad, Cowboys quarterback Will Grier, his wife, and Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Haley Anderson.

We're told the crew enjoyed the dayclub in the venue's large cabana and sipped on Casa Dragones, Coors Light, and table-side ranch water specialty cocktails.

MARQUEE-DAYCLUB

We're also told NBA star Jimmy Butler was in attendance for the Marquee extravaganza -- hanging out with the DJ and feasting on premium food and beverages ... as DJ Martin Garrix provided tunes.

Now that's how you do a Vegas weekend!

Related articles