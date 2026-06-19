Family of Dog Killed by LAPD Will Sue if Not Handled 'Appropriately'

The family of the doodle shot and killed by the Los Angeles Police Department during a New York Knicks celebration says they will sue if the LAPD doesn't admit to their wrongdoing ... TMZ has learned.

The dog's family tells TMZ his owner, Marie Marseille, has hired an attorney as an investigation is underway over the shocking shooting of the beloved 2-year-old poodle mix named Jameson on Saturday ... and she's ready to put up a fight against the LAPD so Jameson gets justice.

The attorney, Brett Greenfield, tells TMZ ... "If the LAPD does not address this appropriately relating to the officer and my client, I will be filing a lawsuit. We play to win, it's just that simple. We are not happy about this."

He adds, "I wants them to take accountability. I want them to admit what they did was unjustifiable."

Greenfield tells us the family is most concerned about getting answers about why and how this could have happened. He explains, "I don't know how you're going to justify firing bullets into a dog, in such close proximity to its owner, where the shell casing land close to her feet, while you're responding to the home of a lady who is home alone and simply celebrating her beloved Knicks and screaming on the phone to her family."

He says he needs the LAPD to take "appropriate" actions toward the officer ... but declined to say exactly what he thinks those steps could be. He notes the Marseille family is not worried about money at the moment, explaining "it's an emotional loss and the family wants accountability."

As we told you, the LAPD responded to a call about a woman screaming in her apartment Saturday evening after the Knicks won the NBA Championship. Law enforcement says Jameson charged at their officers after Marie was ordered to restrain him, leading to his shooting death.

Mayor Bass has called for a "thorough and transparent" investigation, while LAPD Chief McDonnell also said there will be a multilevel, transparent examination of the tragedy. Greenfield says the family is incredibly touched by the outpouring of support from the public and local officials.

The family has raised nearly $200,000 on GoFundMe following Jameson's slaughter ... and Marie's sister Vanessa told TMZ the money will be used for his cremation as well as to set up a nonprofit in his memory that will help canines in need.