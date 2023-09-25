NFL Player's Wife Feuds With 'Jersey Shore's' Angelina Pivarnick Over DM Slide

The wife of a New York Jets player is furious with "Jersey Shore" castmate Angelina Pivarnick ... claiming the reality TV star slid into her hubby's direct messages this weekend -- despite knowing he was a married man.

Alexis Bawden -- Nick Bawden's longtime partner -- said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon ... right after the fullback had taken the field to play against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in Jersey.

According to Alexis, Pivarnick saw her decked out in gear representing her husband while she was on the sidelines at the stadium ... but ignored it all -- and went on to send a DM to Nick on Instagram anyway.

Play video content TikTok / @alexisebawden

Alexis says Pivarnick wrote, "See u soon" -- and it made her livid because she believed it was an effort to woo her man.

"I just want to say if you're a fan of her, she's weird," she said in a TikTok slamming Pivarnick. "That's weird. You don't message a married woman's man you're going to see him soon after you see his wife go by on the field. Weirdo."

Pivarnick eventually responded after the TikTok went viral ... saying in a since-deleted statement on her Instagram Stories that she never made a move on the football player.

"This s*** that's being told about me sliding into a married man's IG has gotten out of control," Pivarnick wrote. "His wife is clearly a clout chaser and I only spoke to players I knew and in a friendly way."

"I know she's reaching," she added. "She needs to stop trying to slander me and stop being a liar. I am not into married men and would never write that shit. If she doesn't stop my lawyer will send her a letter of cease and desist soon. Not playing. Add this to TikTok girl. What a joke."