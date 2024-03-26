Diddy's Neighbor Who Went Viral at Raid Scene Was Trolling, Mom Says

A guy went viral after rolling up to the Diddy raid in L.A. claiming to be his next-door neighbor, while also alleging to have witnessed unseemly things -- but his mom is clarifying ... saying her son was just running his mouth.

On Monday, a car rolled up to Diddy's home in the middle of the raid and made a scene -- with two young guys rolling down their windows and talking to reporters ... while also amplifying salacious allegations mentioned in recent lawsuits against Diddy.

The guys claimed to live right next to Diddy, and alleged they'd seen all sorts of wild stuff at night. At first, people didn't know what to believe ... but some members of the media took their words as gospel, and they got duped.

The mother of the driver is telling TMZ her son was completely BS'ing with his outlandish claims -- although, she does say the young man does live in the neighborhood.

We've identified the guy who was driving this car -- Khaliq Thomas -- who owns the Bentley. His mom, Holly, tells us that's definitely her kid behind the wheel. She makes it clear ... he is NOT Diddy's next-door neighbor.

She says that despite what Khaliq and his buddy were yapping about to the cameras ... not a lick of it was true, and says the two dudes were simply trolling.

Khaliq certainly does live next to celebs who populate Holmby Hills, including Ridley Scott, who was blocked from going home as the feds were raiding Diddy's mansion.

Of course, in a situation as serious as Diddy's ... ya gotta be careful what you say -- 'cause people will run with anything, including wild statements made by a couple of young'ns on the road.