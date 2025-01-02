NBA's Jaden Ivey Defends Cole Anthony After Leg Injury

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey wants people to stop blaming Orlando Magic hooper Cole Anthony for causing his serious leg injury ... saying his opponent was simply trying to do his job.

Ivey sustained a fractured fibula during Motor City's home matchup against the Magic on Wednesday ... after he and Anthony both chased down a loose ball in the fourth quarter of the contest.

Jaden Ivey left game in stretcher after apparent leg injury. Hope he's ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tBiVOScskm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2025 @BleacherReport

It was immediately clear something was wrong when Anthony dove for the rock ... with Ivey grabbing his left limb, visibly in a ton of pain as he rolled around.

Ivey was stretchered off the court ... and the extent of his ailment was revealed on Thursday.

Ivey -- who was having the best season of his career -- made sure to let his fans know there are no hard feelings ... responding to a social media post that put an emphasis on Anthony's role in the incident.

"Let's not do this," Ivey said minutes ago. "I appreciate the prayers and love. But Cole Anthony is a great kid, just tryin' to make a play for his team."

Ivey also let his supporters know he's going to come back better than ever ... and is ready to kickstart his recovery.

Ivey was averaging 17 points, four rebounds and four assists a game in his third year in the Association ... helping the Pistons improve off their awful 14-68 record a season ago.