Devin Haney's Massive 6-Figure Monthly Salary Revealed In Custody Battle

Devin Haney and his baby mama, Leena Sayed, hammered out a custody agreement ... and in the process, the boxer revealed his massive monthly income.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Devin agreed to pay Leena $20,000 a month in child support ... a figure they say was based on Devin's monthly earnings of $435,699.

The exes also agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their one-year-old daughter, Khrome ... though Devin must have a professional nanny or his mother around when he's watching the kid ... at least until she's 3.

Devin agreed to withdraw his lawsuits against Leena with prejudice, including his pending extortion claim ... while Leena will do the same with her pending request for a domestic violence restraining order.

The two also signed off on a non-disparagement clause ... so no publicly talking trash about each other either. Plus, she's required to post on social media that "the news reports that alleged that I said I was physically harmed by Devin were not accurate. I'm delighted that Devin and I are both focused on co-parenting our daughter."

As we reported ... Leena filed the DVRO request last year -- claiming he pushed her to the ground in 2024 when she was pregnant.

Devin filed back by filing a claim of extortion against Leena ... alleging she "repeatedly published false and defamatory statements" about him. Her lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told us everything his client said about Devin was the truth.