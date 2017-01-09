Kim Kardashian Robbery Suspects Revealed

French police want it known ... they've nabbed people they think are involved in the Kim Kardashian robbery.

French photogs were given access to the perp walk Monday ... where 17 people have been hauled in for the October 3rd robbery in Paris.

As we reported ... 3 of the suspects are women -- the rest, of course, men. Two of the suspects are diamond dealers. As for the women, cops say they were tailing Kim around Paris in the days preceding the jewelry heist.

Cops tapped phones and were able to nab those they say are involved.