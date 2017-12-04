Meghan Markle Resume Reveals Many Skills ... Like Stripping and Juggling!!!

Meghan Markle's Resume, Woman of Many Talents, Like Stripping and Juggling

EXCLUSIVE

Meghan Markle's a Jill of all trades ... at least according to an old acting resume that lists a VERY wide range of talents.

The British Royal-to-be's resume, obtained by TMZ, seems to be from before her days on "Suits" ... listing her TV credits on "Fringe" and "Cuts" from years before. It also lists her role as Hot Girl in the 2005 film, "A Lot Like Love."

But the real interesting stuff about Prince Harry's new fiancée is in the Skills section ... where Markle boasts she's proficient in just about every sport, including baseball, golf, swimming, horseback riding, snowboarding and even baton twirling.

Meghan also claims she's well-versed in more than a dozen forms of dance, speaks 3 languages, sings pop and country and plays guitar, drums ... and finger cymbals.

She's also got some circus skills (juggling) and has a few miscellaneous titles ... DJ, masseuse and stripper.

No wonder Harry put a ring on it.