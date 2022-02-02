Get $100 to Restaurant.com for Just $18 at the TMZ Shop

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Everybody's eating a little more takeout these days, right? Why shouldn't you get rewarded for it? (Or for dining in, for that matter.)

With Restaurant.com, you can save money at thousands of restaurants across the country and earn perks for eating out. Through this exclusive TMZ offer, you can get a Restaurant.com eGift Card for 82% off for a limited time. Plus, if you spend more than $25, you'll get five entries into this Valentine's Day giveaway for 150 XL long-lasting roses.

Restaurant.com offers dining deals ranging from $5 to $100 that never expire and cost a fraction of what you would normally pay. With more than 500,000 deals available every day and thousands of new deals added every month, you can find deals at more than 60,000 restaurants across the company.

Through their Verified Diner Ratings and Reviews program, you'll always have the inside info on the best restaurants in your area — whether they're chains or local. All you have to do to find deals is search for a local restaurant, apply your code, and enjoy great meals for dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

Who doesn't want to get rewarded for eating? You can get a $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for only $18, a $250 Restaurant.com eGift Card for Only $45, or a $500 Restaurant.com eGift Card for Only $90.