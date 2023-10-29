Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Butt Felt Up By Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio seems to have strong feelings for his new girlfriend -- but her feelings for him might just be a tad stronger ... if her grip on his tush this weekend is any indication.

The actor and his latest Italian model boo, Vittoria Ceretti, were at a Halloween house party Saturday night on the outskirts of West Hollywood -- which ran late into the next morning, which is when this handsy PDA moment went down between the relatively fresh couple.

We're told LDC was outside chillin' by himself -- getting some fresh air, it seems -- when Vittoria joined him on the deck ... at which point they started snuggling up on each other.

Eyewitnesses tell us Vittoria then reached around behind him and stuck her hands down his lower backside -- reaching into and underneath his drawers ... and apparently copping a feel of his bare ass. From what we're told ... Leo seemed to be digging it -- ditto for her too!

Once they realized they were being watched/snapped, however ... they put their powwow to a halt and went back inside almost immediately -- the whole thing lasted a few minutes.

It's a rare sighting of affection between Leo and his significant other -- we always see him rolling with hotties here and there ... but rarely do we catch him showing a little TLC. Probably even less so when it comes to a woman handling him as robustly as VC is here.

Considering reports suggesting he's getting kinda serious with Vittoria ... perhaps this cozy display isn't all that surprising. That said -- they've only been dating for a few months now.