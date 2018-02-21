Snoop Dogg Rescues Stranded Driver!!!

Snoop Dogg Rescues Stranded Driver

EXCLUSIVE

Snoop Dogg pulled a Bruce Wayne Sunday when he went from rescuing a stranded driver on a busy freeway to sitting courtside at the NBA All-Star Game like it was no big deal.

Katrina Graham tells us she was driving back from church Sunday morning when her car broke down on the freeway in Riverside, California. Katrina says, as she waited for her brother, she heard a knock on the window ... and when she turned her head, she found herself staring at the Doggfather himself.

Katrina says Snoop offered to give her car a push since he thought she was in an unsafe spot. He even parked his own ride off the exit and ran back to help her get out of the way of moving traffic.

Katrina not only got the push but also a pic with Snoop, who still made it on time for the All-Star Game.