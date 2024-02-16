Kanye West Trolls Taylor Swift Over Grammy Win Difference

Kanye West is taking joy in his Grammy supremacy over Taylor Swift.

Ye just trolled Taylor on TikTok, posting about winning bigger than her over the years at the award show.

Kanye's post is a slideshow of Taylor and himself with Grammy awards in their hands ... gradually counting the difference in their wins. It starts out slow, with Kanye saying Taylor has not one, not 6, not 10, but 12 fewer Grammys than he does.

The last image in the slide show is a smiling Kanye holding up 3 Grammy awards.

Funny thing is, the Grammys website credits Kanye with 24 awards versus 14 for Taylor ... so Kanye's math is a little off here.

Taylor won 2 Grammys this year, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Midnights" ... so maybe Kanye's looking at some old, pre-2024, Grammys numbers. Rookie move in the troll game, TBH.

Kanye's been posting a lot about Taylor recently ... including Wednesday, when he told Swifties he helped TayTay's career more than hurt it with their longstanding beef and his various disses.

Seems the TikTok Taylor disses are Kanye's new thing ... he also posted a slideshow yesterday taking shots at TS.

In Thursday's TikTok, Kanye posted 2 old photos of him before a shot with Taylor. They are captioned, "I accept who I am" ... "Who are you?" and "A Taylor Swift Hater."

His new social media obsession with Taylor might be more clout-chasing than trolling, as he knows Taylor's army of fans has it out for him -- issuing a "Swiftie Emergency" this week when his album topped the charts.

Kanye and Taylor have had a few infamous run-ins at award shows over the years ... and he's clearly trying to rub some more salt in old wounds.