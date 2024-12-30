Ja Rule Calls 50 Cent a Liar Over Ticket Story Confirmation, Demands Response

Ja Rule is calling 50 Cent's bluff on his claims he once bought out all the front-standing tickets at his shows -- and demanding anyone with proof to step up and reveal themselves!!!

Play video content BB Neighborhood

If you recall, 50 was a guest on "Big Boy's Neighborhood" earlier in the month and "confirmed" the rumors he sabotaged Ja's 2018 concert in Arlington, TX with some cash he just happened to have lying around.

🧢 🧢 🧢 You believe this dumb shit??? Like I said before I got 10k for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo shit what city/venue did this said show take place??? @50cent is a fat fucking LIAR 😂🤣😭 https://t.co/EGeH8WQh5e — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 29, 2024 @jarule

Ja denied the claims after getting into a spat with a fan, after declaring his New Year's resolution goals were to be petty for all of 2025 ... which guarantees a renewal of 50 and Ja's never-ending beef!!!

The Murda Inc. rapper then dared any fans with evidence of 50's alleged caper to put it on him ... and doubled down calling out 50 Cent further.

Ja's ready to take 'em to war ... he scoffed at the notion of a 50 Cent "clap back" -- claiming to have invented the term via his 2004 diss track aimed at his rival Queens native.