JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg representing Justin Baldoni against Blake Lively

Now the Kennedy family is involved in the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni legal war!

JFK's grandson, Jack Schlossberg -- now an attorney himself -- is repping Baldoni in the dueling lawsuits that were filed within the last week.

The Harvard Law School grad says ... "I agreed to take on JUSTIN BALDONI as a client. Why ? FAIRNESS. EVERYONE is entitled to a FAIR TRIAL and ZEALOUS DEFENSE. Justin has NOTHING to hide.Justice will be his revenge. After BOSTON MASSACRE, John Adams represented the British at trial. Same shit, different day."

And, this is super interesting ... the 31-year-old attorney is not necessarily a fan of Baldoni's .. "My personal feelings about Justin Baldoni are irrelevant. Justin is my client, I’m his lawyer. even the most heinous individuals have the right to counsel for their defense. I am not a hero. Im just doing my job."

As we reported, Lively has sued Baldoni for sexual harassment -- a story TMZ broke -- and Baldoni has in turn filed a lawsuit against the New York Times for allegedly acting recklessly in posting what Baldoni's lawyer says are doctored emails to make his client look bad.

As for Jack, he's had a big presence on social media ... a goofy but endearing presence that has gained him followers. His looks don't hurt, either.

He's super into poetry, which he often recites from memory on his Instagram.