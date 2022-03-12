Brent Faiyaz Gets Into Scuffle at L.A. Rooftop Hotel Bar, Cops Called

Play video content TMZ.com

Brent Faiyaz certainly wasn't wasting time this weekend when he got into a bruhaha in L.A. -- one that saw him being held back by security ... and for which the cops had to be called.

The R&B singer -- who's been blowing up over the past year and change, especially in light of a Drake feature he snagged -- was hanging out Saturday at a spot called Mama Shelter in Hollywood ... it's a 4-star hotel that's got a little lounge area up on the rooftop.

Eyewitnesses tell us Brent was up there with friends, minding his business and mingling with folks who recognized him -- including some who even bought him a shot or two.

We're told all was well -- that is, until some guy came up to BF and apparently started having a tense convo ... which resulted in fists flying. Unclear what exactly sparked the violence, but we're told the man in green appeared to have been the aggressor.

Eventually, security stepped in and was able to separate everyone ... including the gentleman in green, who seemed to have himself in a headlock toward the end. Despite things calming down -- you can see in this video, obtained by TMZ, that Brent wasn't done fighting just yet.

He charged at the man again, but was held back ... and refrained from doing anything further. Looks like the man in green was hauled away by security, but no word if anything more came of this beyond what you see here.

One thing we do know for a fact is that the cops were called. Law enforcement sources tell us officers did arrive to take a report ... but that all the parties had dispersed by then.