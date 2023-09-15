Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jeremy Renner and Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco Together Again

Jeremy Renner Hell Has Frozen Over!!! Together Again with Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco

9/15/2023 8:16 AM PT
jeremy renner

It's the most eye-popping turn of events since The Eagles reunited ... Jeremy Renner and once-mortal-enemy ex-wife Sonni Pacheco are arm in arm!

We say eye-popping because their divorce was one for the record books. Sonni hurled all sorts of accusations against Jeremy, claiming he was unfit to parent their child for various reasons, including the fact Jeremy had guns she says were left out in the open.

Jeremy Renner Sonni Pacheco
Backgrid

The photo was taken Wednesday night at the opening of Level 8 in downtown Los Angeles. They were sitting together for quite some time at the nightclub Sinners y Santos, along with Aaron Paul and Anderson .Paak.

Level 8 Grand Opening Party At Moxy
Launch Gallery
Inside The Level 8 Opening Party Launch Gallery
Getty

They married in 2014, but the marriage lasted less than a year. Before marrying they had a daughter, Ava, who is now 10.

Jeremy Renner Sonni Pacheco
Backgrid

During the divorce, Sonni tried to get the prenup invalidated, claiming fraud. They ended up with joint custody of their kid, but there were lots of hard feelings going both ways.

JANUARY 2023
RESPONDERS ON THE SCENE

Sometimes near-death moments change people, so maybe that happened here. As you know, on New Year's Day, Jeremy was run over by a snowplow and came without an inch of dying. He has since made a remarkable recovery.

BACK AT THE HOUSE

We do know back in July, Sonni visited Jeremy at his Lake Tahoe home.

As for Sonni, she had a baby back in March with retired NHL player Nathan Thompson. We don't know if they're still together, nor do we know if the flame between Jeremy and Sonni has been reignited.

Jeremy Renner And Ava -- Daddy's Girl
Launch Gallery
Jeremy And Ava Together Launch Gallery

All that's left now is for Kevin and Christine to reconcile.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later