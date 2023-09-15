Jeremy Renner and Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco Together Again

It's the most eye-popping turn of events since The Eagles reunited ... Jeremy Renner and once-mortal-enemy ex-wife Sonni Pacheco are arm in arm!

We say eye-popping because their divorce was one for the record books. Sonni hurled all sorts of accusations against Jeremy, claiming he was unfit to parent their child for various reasons, including the fact Jeremy had guns she says were left out in the open.

The photo was taken Wednesday night at the opening of Level 8 in downtown Los Angeles. They were sitting together for quite some time at the nightclub Sinners y Santos, along with Aaron Paul and Anderson .Paak.

They married in 2014, but the marriage lasted less than a year. Before marrying they had a daughter, Ava, who is now 10.

During the divorce, Sonni tried to get the prenup invalidated, claiming fraud. They ended up with joint custody of their kid, but there were lots of hard feelings going both ways.

Sometimes near-death moments change people, so maybe that happened here. As you know, on New Year's Day, Jeremy was run over by a snowplow and came without an inch of dying. He has since made a remarkable recovery.

We do know back in July, Sonni visited Jeremy at his Lake Tahoe home.

As for Sonni, she had a baby back in March with retired NHL player Nathan Thompson. We don't know if they're still together, nor do we know if the flame between Jeremy and Sonni has been reignited.