Dez Bryant, Sports Stars Send Heartfelt Msg To Boy Whose Family Killed In Israel

Play video content

Dez Bryant, Tyler Herro, DeSean Jackson and five other star athletes sent heartfelt birthday video wishes to a 12-year-old boy whose whole family was murdered on October 7 during the Hamas attack in Israel.

The backstory's crushing. Ariel Zohar's mom and dad, and two sisters, 20 and 18, in addition to his maternal grandma, were tragically wiped out at their home, Kibbutz Nahal Oz, near the Gaza border. Ariel survived because he went out for a run the morning of the attack, and wasn't home.

Zohar has a big birthday, his 13th, coming up ... and the plan is to proceed with his bar mitzvah, despite the unimaginable pain he's enduring. As a way to cheer Ariel, a big sports fan, up on what's supposed to be a special day, friends have requested video messages from athletes.

Cue Dez, Herro, D-Jax, Isaiah Thomas, Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Clippers' Terance Mann, and Clippers' Marcus Morris ... who made videos after friend Jona Rechnitz told the athletes about Ariel's story.

"Ariel, what's up my guy? This is Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat. I just want to wish you happy 13th birthday. My prayers are with you. I hope you keel your head high and enjoy this amazing day, you turn 13, you have our support here in Miami and God bless you and I hope you have an amazing day," the star NBA hooper said to the camera.

"What's up Ariel? This is MPJ here. I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday. I heard you're turning 13, so I wanted to wish you a happy bar mitzvah. I'm praying for you and everyone out there. Have a blessed year."

"What's up Ariel? This your boy Desean Jackson. I just want to wish you a happy birthday, wish you the best, man, stay strong during these tough times, man. Much love. It's your boy Desean Jackson, I'm saluting you. You got it, brother. We all with you. Much love bro," the longtime NFL star said.

The remaining messages were great, too ... including Glen Davis' heartfelt video.

"I wanted to send you a special happy birthday my brother. I can't describe what you've been going through. I just know that I'm praying for you for healing, praying for you for a great, bright future, and we love you, man. Alright brother? It's your boy Glen 'Big Baby' Davis, and I love you Ariel. Happy birthday my man. Keep your head up, bro. We're supporting you."